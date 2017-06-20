Attend the Great Lakes Burn Camp fundraiser to help send kids to summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kalamazoo BBQ Committee is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year to help kids go to summer camp.

The Great Lakes Burn Camp fundraiser is an event where families of all ages and sizes can come to the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds for a day of fair-like fun.

The event will have a motorcycle ride, a classic car show, antique fire trucks, bounce houses, games, great food, and live entertainment from Erica Sherry. There will also be a raffle with grand prizes and barbecue from Brewster's.

All proceeds will benefit the Great Lakes Burn Camp, providing scholarships for kids who can't afford to go to summer camp. The Great Lakes Burn Camp is a summer camp for kids ages 7 to 17 to meet, heal, grow and support other burn survivors.

The Great Lakes Burn Camp fundraiser will take place on Sunday, June 25 at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.