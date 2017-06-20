Family Fitness: Reviewing disputes, collections agency ties severed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Family Fitness issued a statement amid a series of Problem Solvers reports on the gym chain.

The business is accused of selling bogus debts to the collections agency Swift Funds Financial. The alleged debts belonged to former members. Swift then goes after the former member for an often larger payment.

Both companies said their ties are severed. Swift stated the debts are back in the hands of Family Fitness. While two featured individuals have been refunded by Swift, the Swift representative wouldn't answer what'll happen if anyone has already paid the collections agency.

Family Fitness corporate released the following statement:

At Family Fitness Michigan, we value all of our customers and work hard to exceed their expectations at all of our 14 state-of-the-art facilities in West Michigan. Since our inception 12 years ago, our business has grown through referrals which are the result of positive customer experiences. Today, Family Fitness Michigan serves more than 50,000 customers and provides them with a full range of short and long-term membership options.

To better serve our customers, Family Fitness Michigan has terminated our arrangement with a collection service and will bring our customer service resolutions in-house and will review them on a case-by-case basis. We encourage any customer who wishes to discuss their contract or billing issues to come forward so that we can work to resolve the situation. We can be reached by email request@familyfitnessmichigan.com or call 616-530-4848.

We look forward to continuing to serve the tens of thousands of our customers who enjoy our fitness centers every day.

Anyone with issues with Family Fitness is also encouraged to contact the state Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Here is their online complaint form.

Here is a link to their general complaint page.