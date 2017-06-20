× Grand Haven gives break to locals on beach parking fees

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Grand Haven City Council approved a measure Monday night to give locals who want to use the city beach a break on parking.

The city had decided earlier this month to charge visitors to the city beach $10 to park. Monday night, they changed the charge to be for out-of-town visitors only. Residents from Grand Haven, Spring Lake or Ferrysburg can get a permit to park in the city at no cost.

Residents can get a permit from City Hall by showing their driver’s license.

The proceeds from the fees will go to the Save the Catwalk fundraiser.