Grand Haven gives break to locals on beach parking fees

Posted 3:43 PM, June 20, 2017, by

Grand Haven Pier and Beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Grand Haven City Council approved a measure Monday night to give locals who want to use the city beach a break on parking.

The city had decided earlier this month to charge visitors to the city beach $10 to park. Monday night, they changed the charge to be for out-of-town visitors only.  Residents from Grand Haven, Spring Lake or Ferrysburg can get a permit to park in the city at no cost.

Residents can get a permit from City Hall by showing their driver’s license.

The proceeds from the fees will go to the Save the Catwalk fundraiser.

