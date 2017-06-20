Grand Rapids police looking for missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for a man who went missing after going to run errands Tuesday.

Berdan Floyd Peck, 91, was last seen around 3 p.m. when he was leaving to run errands in the Plainfield Township and Grand Rapids Township area. His family hasn’t heard from him since.

He may be driving a tapue color 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate of BVP0865.

Peck is approximately 6’0″ with a slender build weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.