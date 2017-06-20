× Hundreds honor Comstock Twp. Fire Chief at public visitation

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A beloved West Michigan fire chief who died while on duty was honored Tuesday for his service.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski died June 14 after he was struck by a vehicle. He and a few other firefighters were dispatched to a crash on I-94. He was putting his fire gear into his command vehicle when a car came barreling toward him.

Friends, family, fire officials and hundreds of others gathered Tuesday to honor Switalski.

“Ed was a great friend to me,” said Comstock Township Fire Capt. Kevin Thompson.

Thompson said he can’t help but smile when thinking of his colleague.

“He’s, I would say one of my best friends here,” Thompson said. “So it’s, it’s extra tough, but uh, we’re here for the family, my fire family and his family.”

Thompson was among hundreds of people from around the state and the Midwest honoring Chief Switalski at a public visitation Tuesday.

Even more people are expected to turn out Wednesday for a processional. There will be 393 personnel from 84 departments in Michigan and Illinois.