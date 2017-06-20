“Memphis: The Musical” feat. Broadway stars kicks-off Mason Street Warehouse’s 15th season of theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mason Street Warehouse is celebrating 15 years of theater, and they're kicking off their new season with a line-up of shows.

The theater group is starting the season with Tony Award winning "Memphis: The Musical." This drama and romantic musical takes place in the 1950's, where romance sparks between a white radio DJ who wants to make an impact on the world, and a black club singer looking for her big break in the music industry. "Memphis" is full of high energy dancing, songs, and a love story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The show will feature incredible talent from New York and Chicago, who have experience on the Broadway stage.

"Memphis: The Musical" opens the season and runs June 23 through July 9.

The season will continue through the summer with shows like "Fully Committed" running July 21 through August 6, and "It Shoulda Been You" performing August 18 through September 3.

All shows will be performed at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts at 400 Culver Street. To purchase tickets or for more information on shows, call (269)-857-2399 or visit sc4a.org.