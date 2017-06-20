× Police: Deaths of principal, son investigated as murder-suicide

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say the deaths of a Pewamo-Westphalia Schools principal and his son are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Fifty-two-year-old George Heckman, principal at Pewamo Elementary School, and his 28-year-old son Grant were found dead in a van on a dirt two-track off of Tow Road near Boyer Road.

Police say in a release that preliminary autopsy results show that both men died of gunshot wounds and that “evidence indicates” that George Heckman’s wound was self-inflicted.

Grief counselors have been on site at Pewamo-Westphalia Middle and High school.

We’ll have more details as they become available.