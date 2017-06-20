Spicer says Trump wants health bill with ‘heart’

WASHINGTON (AP) —  White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president “clearly wants” Senate Republicans to put forward a health care bill “that has heart.”

Spicer tells reporters during a White House briefing that Donald Trump has “made it clear from the beginning that that was one of his priorities.”

He didn’t elaborate on what the administration meant by “heart.”

Spicer is also blaming Democrats for being left out of negotiations over a Senate bill that could come to vote next week. He says Democrats “made it very clear that they didn’t want to engage in this process” of writing a bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Republican effort to secretly craft a health care bill and push it through the Senate is drawing fire from members of both parties.

