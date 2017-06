GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a 16-year-old will be charged in a fatal shooting at a house party.

Cleo Malik Nelson is being charged with open murder in the March 20 death of Kiara Carter. Police say Nelson could be arraigned as early as Thursday.

Carter, 18, died of a gunshot wound to the head. She was shot at a house party in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Franklin Street.