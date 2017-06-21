× City Manager of Holland resigns

HOLLAND, Mich. – The City Manager of Holland has announced his resignation.

Ryan Cotton has been the city manager since 2012. The city council announced Wednesday that they have accepted his resignation “with great regret.”

Cotton’s last day on the job will be June 30, which is also when his contract with the city expires. The city council is retaining Cotton’s services as a consultant for another year.

“We are thankful for Ryan’s contributions in the service of our city and we wish him well in future endeavors,” said Nancy DeBoer, Mayor of Holland, in a press release.

Matt Messer, the Chief of Holland Public Safety has been appointed by DeBoer as interim city manager until a long-term interim manager can be appointed. The city council is starting a national search for Cotton’s replacement.