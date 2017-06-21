Live – Funeral for Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski

Defense contractor may invest $300M in Detroit-area sites

Posted 10:06 AM, June 21, 2017, by

DETROIT, MI - (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A defense contractor could invest more than $300 million over the next five years into two suburban Detroit sites if it gets requested incentives.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports Williams International Co. LLC has plans for abandoned sites in Pontiac, including the Michigan Motion Picture Studios LLC building. Plans would transform that site into a headquarters and manufacturing facility.

A former General Motors site also is being considered for purchase. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pontiac City Hall.

The company is based in Oakland County’s Commerce Township and develops small gas turbine engines for cruise missiles, planes and drones. It said in a memorandum on the project that it could bring 900 jobs to Pontiac by 2022, including 500 from Commerce Township.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s