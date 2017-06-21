× Defense contractor may invest $300M in Detroit-area sites

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A defense contractor could invest more than $300 million over the next five years into two suburban Detroit sites if it gets requested incentives.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports Williams International Co. LLC has plans for abandoned sites in Pontiac, including the Michigan Motion Picture Studios LLC building. Plans would transform that site into a headquarters and manufacturing facility.

A former General Motors site also is being considered for purchase. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pontiac City Hall.

The company is based in Oakland County’s Commerce Township and develops small gas turbine engines for cruise missiles, planes and drones. It said in a memorandum on the project that it could bring 900 jobs to Pontiac by 2022, including 500 from Commerce Township.