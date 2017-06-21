× Man suffers 13-inch cut to throat during altercation

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — On Monday police responded to a report of several people fighting resulting in a man being cut in the throat.

The incident occurred in Three Rivers at 1038 South Constantine Street.

According to police, 28-year-old Rodney Gene Moore slit 33-year-old Derrick Robert Coley’s neck during an altercation.

Following further investigation, it is believed that the two men were arguing over Moore’s cousin at a Father’s Day BBQ.

Coley suffered a 13-inch cut to the neck but is reported to be in good condition.

Originally Moore fled the scene, but the St. Joseph County Sheriff Deputies apprehended him.

Moore is currently in jail facing charges for attempted murder and his bail is set at $500,000.