Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Hundreds of friends, family and colleagues from fire departments from around the country paid tribute to a fire chief killed in action last week.

Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski died when he was hit by a car along I-94 while responding to a call on June 14.

Wednesday, hundreds gathered for a funeral procession and service at Wings Event Center in Portage to say goodbye.