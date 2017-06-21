Take your workout outside for ‘Nature’s Gym Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The first day of summer is officially here and you're invited to get outside and enjoy a fun workout.

'Nature`s Gym Day' is being put on by Merrell and Moosejaw at Rosa Parks Circle.

Coach Craig Duncan with GRIT LIFE will be their putting everyone through a 45 minute boot-camp workout.

There will also be a happy hour afterwards with Founders beer and tacos, plus several giveaways.

Demo Merrell shoes will also be available to try on during the workout.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 – The first day of summer and the longest day of the year!

WHERE: Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center Street NW

TIME: 5:45PM-8:30PM

What the workout will look like:

