Teen dies after falling down abandoned elevator shaft

Posted 7:24 AM, June 21, 2017, by

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a teenager has died after falling through the roof of an abandoned hospital and down an elevator shaft in New York’s Westchester County.

Port Chester police say the 14-year-old boy died at a hospital after falling Tuesday night.

Police Chief Richard Conway says shoppers at a nearby mall reported a group of teenagers on the roof of the abandoned hospital around 8 p.m.

Police say they tried to talk the teenagers down using a public address system, but one of them fell through a hole and down several stories.

The former hospital is being redeveloped for commercial use.

