Dozens of tires, wheels stolen from vehicles at Galesburg dealership

GALESBURG, Mich. -- More than $100,000 in damage was reported at a Galesburg dealership after thieves stole tires and wheels overnight.

It's a devastating blow for Galesburg Ford. A manager at the dealership says there have been minor incidents there throughout the years, but nothing like this.

"You hear about things like this happening, but the fact that it happened to us in such grand scale was really surprising to me," said sales manager Darrin Rinehart.

Rinehart, like most of the staff, is shocked about what he saw out on the lot when he came to work Thursday morning. More than 30 tires and wheels were stolen off of nine vehicles.

"We feel it was probably an organized group that came through and knew what they were doing and had the right tools," Rinehart said.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the group broke into the lot on M-96 overnight, went directly to the Ford Explorers, Expeditions and F-150s, propped them up on cinder blocks, removed the lug nuts and slipped off the wheels. They even removed the ignition and rear seats from a van, allegedly trying to steal that too, officials said.

"It was maybe another half-dozen or so that actually had the lug nuts removed, and I'm sure the intent was to steal those too," said Undersheriff Pali Matyas with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the thefts happened in a matter of minutes. There have been reports of this occurring elsewhere in the state in recent months, but they don't believe they're connected.

"This is something that came out of the clear blue," Matyas said. "There really haven't been any problems out that way, particularly at the dealership."

Regardless, deputies are working to find those responsible, and the dealership staff hopes the suspects are caught soon and their stock is returned.

"We've had a couple small instances over the years but nothing close to this scale," Rinehart said.