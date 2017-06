Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For its 83rd year, families, farmers, and the community will be flocking to the Montcalm County Fair to see farm animals and have some family fun.

Nanette Hersberger and her daughters Alli and Carley, discuss their involvement with 4H and what they'll be doing at the Montcalm County Fair.

The Montcalm County Fair is happening on June 25 and goes through July 1 at the Montcalm County Fairgrounds.

For a complete schedule of events, visit montcalmcountyfairgrounds.com.