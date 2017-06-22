Popular Grand Rapids food truck catches fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daddy Pete’s BBQ’s new food truck caught fire on Wednesday destroying the truck, according to a Facebook post by the company.

“We are sickened…devasted. Not many more words right now,” the owners wrote in the post. “This truck has been in the making since last year, and hit the ground running as soon as it was completed…it was fun, the brief moment it lasted.”

The eatery will still operate their Daddy Pete’s BBQ To Go at 2921 Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

The business will be closed on June 22 to deal with the current incident.