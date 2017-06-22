Severe weather possible overnight

Posted 12:17 PM, June 22, 2017, by

 

WEST MICHIGAN-  A rollercoaster of temperatures is expected for the next 72 hours as a couple of different frontal systems will have an impact on our weather.

The one that will have an impact on us overnight is the cold front that will drop us from the 90s in the afternoon today to the 50s overnight Friday into Saturday.  Expect rain to arrive in Oceana County as early as 10 PM.  This cold front will move to the southeast throughout the overnight hours and linger in West Michigan until 6 AM.

We'll see up to 1.5" hail and probably the main threat is straightline gusty winds of 60 mph or greater.  We'll keep you posted tonight as these storms develop.

