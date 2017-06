Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a Beer City Barre workout, with a view high above the actual "beer city".

If you've never heard of Barre it is a full body workout combining Pilates, yoga and ballet, set to upbeat fast music for a 60 min blast workout.

It goes from 7-8 pm every Thursday during the summer at 820 Monroe in the 616 Lofts.

It’s $10 for non-members and best to pre-register.