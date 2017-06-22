‘The Apprehension Engine: Sounds of the nightmare machine

What happens when a horror movie composer and a guitar maker join forces? They create the world’s most disturbing musical instrument. “The Apprehension Engine,” is a one-of-a-kind instrument made to create spooky noises in an acoustic and original way.

Mark Korven is a film movie composure and has lately focused on horror movie scores. He has composed movies such as “The Witch” and “Cube”.

Mark helped build the apprehension engine because he was tired of hearing the same sounds in horror films. The instrument is made from a wooden structure that has metal components attached in various locations. Spiral raw metal material, metal rulers and parts of guitar strings are struck with violin strings to make unpleasant noises.

Tony Duggen-Smith is a guitar maker that built the instrument. “Because I have never built something like this before, I had to empty all of my drawers and boxes to build this, and this is what came of it” Duggen-Smith said.