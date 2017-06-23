Bicyclist killed, police looking for hit-and-run driver in Barry Co.

Posted 9:51 PM, June 23, 2017

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they are asking for help locating the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run crash Friday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Whitneyville Road near Parmalee Road in Thornapple Township. Police say a bicyclist was struck and killed before the driver took off.

According to a press release from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is believed to have been driving a 1998-2004  Chrysler Concorde, unknown in color. Police say the vehicle may have front end damage as well.

If you have any information call police at 269-948-4801 or Silent Observer 269-948-3335.

 

