Crews cleaning oil and brine spill in Calhoun County

Posted 3:57 PM, June 23, 2017, by

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Thousand of gallons of oil and brine have spilled into the soil and water in a rural area of Calhoun County in recent weeks.

State officials say it stems from a small underground pipe south of Bellevue, Michigan, owned by Omimex Energy.

The DEQ says that Omimex owns several wells in the area and they noticed on June 12 that one of the wells was not producing as much oil as it had been. They checked the well and found a small hole in an underground pipe. The well was shut off immediately

Officials say about 4,200 gallons of oil and 21,000 gallons of brine have been lost in the spill.

Crews have been working 12-hour days since the discovery to clear the scene. There isn’t an estimated date on completion, but the DEQ says they are testing water and soil in the area daily.

 

 

