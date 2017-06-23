Family: Michigan native injured in baseball shooting released from hospital

WASHINGTON — The Michigan native who was shot last week during practice for a congressional baseball game has been released from the hospital, his family says.

Matt Mika, 38, was shot multiple times in the chest and arms in the June 14 incident. His family issued a statement Friday saying he has been discharged from George Washington University Hospital.

“We truly appreciate the prayers, words of encouragement and support from Matt’s friends, family and people across the nation and the world,” the statement says.

Mika was among several people wounded when a gunman opened fire June 14 as a congressional baseball team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. Police killed the gunman.

Mika’s family previously said he’d suffered “massive trauma.”

The lobbyist currently working for Tyson Foods previously attended Western Michigan University after graduating from Albion College in 2001. Mika previously worked for several Michigan lawmakers, including Republican Reps. Tim Walberg and Dave Camp.

The statement from Mika’s family: