Inflatable water park set to open Saturday in Lake Michigan

WHITING, Ind. - Lake Michigan's first inflatable water park opens Saturday.

You can check out the Whoa Zone at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana.

For $20, one person can spend an hour in the "zone". This August, paddle boards, kayaks and cabanas will be available for rent.

The park is about 15 miles from downtown Chicago. There are 13 lifeguards covering 1,600 feet of beach front activities. The inflatables are secured with about 25 tons of anchors holding the structure in place. The "zone" also connects to the county beach where boats can park near the shore.

The Whoa Zone is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily for any ages seven and up. You can book tickets in advance online.