Officials: Muskegon River rising rapidly in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – This week’s heavy rain is raising the levels of the Muskegon River rapidly, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services.

The county says that the river is expected to reach flood stage near Croton by Friday afternoon. As of 9:30am, the Muskegon River near Croton was at 8.29 feet and was rapidly rising. If the river reaches 10 feet, all public access sites will likely be closed.

People are being advised to avoid the area due to rapid currents, high water and dangerous debris in the river. Most canoe liveries are currently not running trips.