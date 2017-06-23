Parts of Michigan experiencing heavy flooding

Posted 7:12 AM, June 23, 2017, by

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Parts of the state are experiencing flooding with the recent round of rain and storms.  The rain is supposed to continue throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.  Here are some photographs from heavy flooding in the Mount Pleasant area.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s