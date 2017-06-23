Testimony nears end in crucial hearing for sports doctor

Dr. Lawrence Nassar

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A judge will hear more testimony before deciding whether to send a Michigan sports doctor to trial on sexual assault charges.

The third day of a crucial hearing for Larry Nassar is scheduled Friday at a court near Lansing, Michigan. He’s charged with using his hands to molest seven young gymnasts who saw him for back, foot and hip injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. has so far heard from six of the alleged victims.

Nassar is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. He’s pleaded not guilty. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls.

Nassar was a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

