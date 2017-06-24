Cooler temperatures for the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- So far, June 2017 is running 3.4° above average at the Grand Rapids airport. This trend of warm, humid, and often wet weather will be reversed for the next few days as yet another cold front takes aim at the area. A trough of low pressure aloft will also contribute to an isolated afternoon shower in spots through the weekend. Here is how Future Track HD sees things this afternoon:

As you can see, shower coverage will be spotty at best, and mainly confined to areas north of I-96. An isolated shower threat is in the forecast across all of the FOX 17 viewing area tomorrow, along with cooler temperatures. That second cold front is now making its way across Lake Superior, and should arrive here tomorrow afternoon.

In the meantime, it will be breezy this weekend and a small craft advisory is in effect today for Lake Michigan. Swimming conditions also look hazardous with large waves expected and rip currents possible, especially from Grand Haven southward:

An even better chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday, but rainfall totals should stay well under a quarter inch. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the middle to upper 60s.

A warming trend is then on tap for the rest of the week. Highs will recover into the middle 70s after a chilly start on Tuesday. Then expect 80°+ for highs for the rest of the week, with shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast Wednesday evening through Friday.