Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Northland Dr. near Plainfield

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Northland Drive near Plainfield Saturday evening.

It happened before 10:30 p.m. near the entrance to the Score restaurant in Plainfield Township.

Dispatchers say debris was scattered in the roadway, but there’s no word on any injuries yet.

All lanes reopened around 11 p.m.