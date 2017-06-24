Watch police officers try out #CopRomper fashion

Posted 6:52 AM, June 24, 2017, by

ARLINGTON, Va. — Even police officers need to be stylish while on the job!

The Washington Post reported that several police departments in Arlington, Va., are jokingly debating rompers for men as a viable alternative to traditional uniforms.

A video from a couple of L.A. police cops named Deputy Hookem and Deputy Bookem originally sparked the discussion.

Arlington police  also coined the hashtag #copromper, which is quickly gaining popularity on the Internet.

In one tweet, the Arlington Police Department posted, “Happy first day of summer, #ArlingtonVA! Time to break out the #copromper!” with a GIF showing an officer in shorts enthusiastically exercising. He even gives a thumb’s up at the end, signaling his approval.

The Miami Beach Police Department soon weighed in on the male romper debate with a short video of their own , but with less enthusiasm….

Male rompers became the latest, and most highly debated, fashion trend for men after a sales campaign launched its own creations this summer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s