× Watch police officers try out #CopRomper fashion

ARLINGTON, Va. — Even police officers need to be stylish while on the job!

The Washington Post reported that several police departments in Arlington, Va., are jokingly debating rompers for men as a viable alternative to traditional uniforms.

A video from a couple of L.A. police cops named Deputy Hookem and Deputy Bookem originally sparked the discussion.

Arlington police also coined the hashtag #copromper, which is quickly gaining popularity on the Internet.

In one tweet, the Arlington Police Department posted, “Happy first day of summer, #ArlingtonVA! Time to break out the #copromper!” with a GIF showing an officer in shorts enthusiastically exercising. He even gives a thumb’s up at the end, signaling his approval.

The Miami Beach Police Department soon weighed in on the male romper debate with a short video of their own , but with less enthusiasm….

Hmmmmm don't think even we could pull off the 'Cop Romper'. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lhI37EjsAy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 24, 2017

Male rompers became the latest, and most highly debated, fashion trend for men after a sales campaign launched its own creations this summer.