× 8-year-old boy dies after being rescued from pool

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — A young boy is dead after being rescued from a pool in Georgetown Township.

Mekhi Davon Ivy, 8, was pulled from a pool in the Sunningdale subdivision in Georgetown Township Saturday afternoon and rushed to the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says he died the next day.

Ivy’s family has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his funeral costs.