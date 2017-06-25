Caught on tape: Dealership saves kitten trapped in SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A kitten goes on a wild ride, traveling miles to Grand Haven, all while trapped inside the frame of a Buick Encore. The woman driving the vehicle had no idea there was a feline stow away on board.

Luckily, the cat was rescued from the car and now has a new home. Jean Puegh says she has no idea how the kitten got inside her rear tire wheel well, but she is glad the cat is okay.

“Stopped at a stop light and somebody said you have a cat somewhere in your car,” says Jean Puegh. And I said I know. They could hear it. It was right up in there. It had gotten way in there. And it was on top of the gas tank.”

Puegh says she called 9-1-1 and they told her to take the car to a dealership. And that is where the crew at the ‘Preferred Chevrolet Dealership’ in Grand Haven came to the rescue.

They were able to free the cat from the frame of the car in a few minutes. And one of the dealerships employees decided to adopt the little guy.

“He was meowing the whole time,” says Sara Weeber, who recorded the rescue. It was the cutest little thing when we got him out.”

This story has not one, but two happy endings. The kitten may have went on the ride of his life, but he also got a new loving home and is well taken care of.

The cat now has a new home and a unique name given his unfortunate moments stuck in that vehicle. Encore.

Encore now has a new home with the Weeber family. Sara told FOX 17, he has quite the appetite, doesn't care for dogs and still enjoys a car ride -- ironically.