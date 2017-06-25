Local Player Wins 106th Michigan Amateur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich. -- The 106th Michigan Amateur at Egypt Valley Country Club came down to a 49-year-old marketing salesman and a 20-year-old college golfer, as Tom Werkmeister of Grandville took on Eastern Michigan University's Beau Breault on Saturday afternoon.

The 2009 champion, Werkmeister, had a pretty good lead through the front nine holes, but Breault did make his presence known on the back nine.

Tom Werkmeister eventually went on to win on hole 17. This was his second Michigan Amateur title in three finals appearances.