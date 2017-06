× Man, 22, found dead on train tracks

GALIEN VILLAGE, Mich. — Deputies in Berrien County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

It happened late Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection on Main and Elgin Street.

The victim is only being identified as a 22-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.