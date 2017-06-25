Pulaski Days Queen and Court 2017 announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 45th year of Pulaski Days officially kicked off yesterday with the Pulaski Queen Pageant at Diamond Street Hall.

Five young women were in the running for the crown. After completing a private interview, they moved on to the pageant portion, where they were asked a few different questions in front of the crowd.

There was a panel of 5 judges. The contestants were judged on their interview, how well they could speak in public, how they would represent their Polish community, among other things.

The Pulaski Days Court went to Emma Arsulowicz and the Pulaski Days Queen went to Carly Johnson. As court and queen, they will go to parades, attend special events, and be ambassadors to the community.

The pageant was put on by the Board of Directors of Pulaski Days. For more information, visit their website.