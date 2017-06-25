Search continues for driver who struck and killed loving wife, mother

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. – Police have identified the woman that was the victim of a fatal hit and run in Barry County Friday night.

40-year-old  Carla Reiffer was a wife and mother of three who was struck down by a car near the intersection of Whitneyville and Parmalee Road.

“She was a wonderful person. Friends with every body,”says Cindy Willshire, a neighbor. “Not a bad thing to say to anybody. Very sweet, very caring.”

Police say Carla Reiffer was riding her bicycle when she was struck and killed. Investigators are currently looking for the person responsible.

“Oh boy. There’s a lot I’m going to be missing about her,” says Willshire. “You never saw her without a smile. She was always bright always happy. Just an absolutely wonderful person. She will be truly missed.”

The Barry County sheriff’s office is looking for leads in the case of this deadly hit and run. Investigators say they believe the car is a Chrysler Concord, built between 1998 and 2004.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.

Meantime,  her funeral services are planned for this Thursday June 29 at 11 a.m. at Peace Church in Middleville.

Two visitations will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to make a donation to Compassion International.

