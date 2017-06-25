× Several people dead after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

(CNN) — Rescuers are combing the waters of a reservoir in northwest Colombia after a tourist boat carrying 150 people sank, according to Colombian authorities.

Five people have died, 21 are injured, and four are missing, according to police in Antioquia, where the incident took place.

The boat sank Sunday near the popular tourist town of Guatape, roughly 45 km (28 miles) east of Medellin, one of Colombia’s biggest cities.

Video on social media shows the multitiered tour boat tilt from one side to the other before the lower deck submerges.

Lorena Salazar, a survivor of the incident, told CNN affiliate CableNoticias that there were no life vests on board the tourist vessel.

The Colombian Air Force said it deployed a helicopter to help with the rescue operation.