4th of July Fireworks Displays – 2017
WEST MICHIGAN – With the 4th of July falling on a Tuesday, several communities are having fireworks displays starting this weekend, including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, on Saturday, July 1.
Information is compiled from MichiganFireworks.com . Some locations do have multiple shows on different dates, so you may want to check with your municipality before heading out.
If you have an discrepancies with this list, send them to news@fox17online.com.
All times are “dusk.”
*****
Friday, June 30
Dowagiac – Russom Park
Hartford – Hartford Motor Speedway
Marshall – Calhoun County Fairgrounds
Saturday, July 1
Baldwin – Big Star Lake
Battle Creek – Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival (also on July 4)
Caledonia – CalPlex, 5401 100th Street
Cassopolis – Diamond Lake
Coldwater – Coldwater Lake
Grand Rapids – Ah-Nab-Awen Park – downtown
Hopkins – Sandy Pines
Kalamazoo – Kalamazoo Speedway
Marne – Berlin Raceway
Shelbyville – Gun Lake
Watervliet – Hays Park
Sunday, July 2
Hart – John Gurney Park Beach
Union City – Turtle Lake Nudist Resort Grounds
Monday, July 3
Albion – Superior Street, over the Kalamazoo River
Allegan – Riverfront
Caledonia – Green Lake
Edwardsburg – Eagle Lake
Ionia – Ionia Free Fair Grounds
New Buffalo – New Buffalo Beach
Niles – Apple Festival Fair Grounds
Pentwater – Charles Mears State Park
Portland – Portland High School
Union City – Union City High School Alumni Field
Wayland – Gun Lake Casino
Tuesday, July 4
Allendale – Allendale Twp. Park
Bangor – Bangor High School
Battle Creek – W.K. Kellogg Airport
Big Rapids – Mecosta County Fairgrounds
Cascade – Ada Christian School
Coldwater – Heritage Park
Colon – Colon High School
Decatur – Lake of the Woods, Decatur High School
Dorr – Dorr South Park
Douglas – Over Lake Kalamazoo
East Grand Rapids – John Collins Park/Reeds Lake
Eaton Rapids – Howe Field
Eau Claire – Behind Grace Lutheran Church
Grand Haven – Waterfront Stadium
Grandville – Grandville Middle School
Hesperia – Downtown Hesperia
Holland – Kollen Park & Heinz Waterfront Walkway – Also Holland State Park
Kentwood – Crestwood Middle School
Ludington – Stearns Park
Mears – Silver Lake
Muskegon – Heritage Landing
Saugatuck – Over the Kalamazoo River
St. Joseph – Silver Beach County Park
Whitehall – North end of White Lake; Goodrich Park Annex
Saturday, July 8
Croton – Croton Causeway in Newaygo County