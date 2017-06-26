Bridge Street Market breaks ground on the west side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Officials from Rockford Construction and Meijer, Inc. broke ground Monday on the new Bridge Street Market.

The grocery store is expected to open in the early fall of 2018.

The new 37,000-square-foot store will feature 22-foot ceilings, open air elements and a pedestrian-friendly design. Meijer says the Bridge Street Market is a first-of-its-kind store and intends to deliver a convenient, fresh neighborhood grocery option for those who live downtown.

Included in the whole project are apartments, a parking deck, and office and retail space.

“We are eager to share Bridge Street Market with the Grand Rapids community and are excited about what our team will be able to accomplish through this location,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We believe in the West Side’s heritage and authenticity, and are excited to have a core presence in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city. We think there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown and on the West Side.”