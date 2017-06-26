Camp Sparkle helps children impacted by cancer and grief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whatever the situation, especially if children are dealing with a loss from cancer, Camp Sparkle is a place where kids can go to learn how to deal with their grief.

Camp Sparkle is an annual day camp for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade who have been impacted by cancer or grief for any reason. Through the camp, children have a chance to connect and interact with other kids who have similar struggles.

For 2017, the camp will focus on Learning Around the World, where children will "travel" from country to country learning how to address their life's challenges in a healthy way.

Camp Sparkle is free and open to children all across West Michigan.

The first day of camp starts June 27, and is offered every Tuesday until August 1 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be no day camp on July 4.

To register kids for any day of Camp Sparkle, contact the clubhouse by emailing Jscherer@gildasclubgr.org.