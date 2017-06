Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Emergency crews are responding to an apartment fire Monday in Walker.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department dispatch says the fire was reported at The Orchards apartments, 936 4 Mile Rd. NW.

Apartment fire can be seen from Alpine @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/xwJdcE1djW — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) June 26, 2017

It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as more information becomes available.