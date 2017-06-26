Gov. Snyder visits flood-damaged areas

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Governor Rick Snyder toured flood damaged areas in mid-Michigan Monday.

Some areas in Isabella and Midland Counties received as much as eight inches of rain in storms last week. Lt. Governor Brian Calley declared a state of disaster in Isabella and Midland Counties Friday.

M-66 in Montcalm and Mecosta Counties reopened Monday after being closed due to flooding since Friday. Other roads, like Wise Road, remain closed.

Since Friday, the Emergency Operations Management Center, which is comprised of three police jurisdictions, The Red Cross, and city and county officials, has been working to identify roads that have been damaged or washed out and to conduct damage assessment.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the Chippewa River, due to high water levels and contamination issues.

The cost of the flooding has not been estimated yet, but a similar flood in 1986 caused $58 million in damage.

FOX 17 was in the flood-damaged areas Monday and we’ll have an update on later editions, starting at 4:00 p.m.