Homer High School athletic booth damaged, three juveniles apprehended

Posted 10:24 AM, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27AM, June 26, 2017

HOMER, Mich. — On June 24 around 6:30 p.m. officers in Calhoun County responded to a report of a burglary at Homer High School.

Deputy Stacy Ashley, from the Village of Homer, arrived on scene to find three juveniles in the school’s football announcers booth on the athletic field.

According to police, the three male suspects caused damage to the windows.  Graffiti was also located on the inside of the building.

One of the juveniles was taken to the Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges of burglary and malicious destruction of property.  The other two suspects were turned over to their parents or legal guardians.

The incident is still under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s