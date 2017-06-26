× Homer High School athletic booth damaged, three juveniles apprehended

HOMER, Mich. — On June 24 around 6:30 p.m. officers in Calhoun County responded to a report of a burglary at Homer High School.

Deputy Stacy Ashley, from the Village of Homer, arrived on scene to find three juveniles in the school’s football announcers booth on the athletic field.

According to police, the three male suspects caused damage to the windows. Graffiti was also located on the inside of the building.

One of the juveniles was taken to the Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges of burglary and malicious destruction of property. The other two suspects were turned over to their parents or legal guardians.

The incident is still under investigation.