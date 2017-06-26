Michigan strawberries suffering from drought in southern counties

GALESBURG, Mich. – While some areas of West Michigan are dealing with flooding, others are dealing with much too little.

The hot June weather brought damage to southwestern Michigan crops, especially strawberries.

Soil Friends Farm in Galsburg says that rain has been inconsistent and they spent the day mowing down their two acre strawberry field. Ben Martin tells us that the up-and-down weather over the last couple of months just killed the crop. With 30 degree temps at night and weeks of no rain in June, the strawberries popped out too small to sell. The farm forecasted 10,000 quarts of berries, but have only gathered 400 so far.

Local 👨‍🌾 mowing down 🍓 fields. May's frost & June's drought hurt the plants/soil & produced bad crop this yr. Catch more at 4/5/6 on @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/196N1O2Khj — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) June 26, 2017

They had enough strawberries to cover their ice cream social on June 17, but that was about all. Strawberries are one of their biggest crops for cash flow.

The farmers say that other crops like onions, tomatoes and zucchini were coming in good.