IONIA, Mich. — Authorities say a 16-year-old died Monday after he was stabbed during a fight.

The incident was reported at 3:47 p.m. in the 900 block of Branch Street, according to a release from the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Officials say a 17-year-old stabbed the other teen in the neck during the altercation.

The 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. He will be identified when he is formally charged, according to police.

The victim’s name was not released.