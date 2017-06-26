Sky’s the limit for 2017 Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

Posted 12:24 PM, June 26, 2017, by

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival is ranked as one of the top air shows in the nation. This year's festivities will include an incredible display of aircraft and hot air balloons. A reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor will offer families a living history lesson that includes pyrotechnics. In addition, there will be a carnival, motorcycle stunt show, the Great Lakes Timber Show, live music, fireworks shows, and much more! Find more information at www.bcballoons.com.

 

