Supreme Court decision on grant could affect Michigan case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An attorney says a U.S. Supreme Court decision about aid to a church preschool could have an impact on a Michigan lawsuit.

Opponents are challenging a $2.5 million appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution. The case is pending.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was illegal for Missouri to reject a church for a preschool playground grant. John Bursch, an attorney for a Grand Rapids Catholic school, believes that opinion will be felt in Michigan.

He says Michigan’s ban on public aid to private schools was partly based on religious animus and should be declared illegal.

Meanwhile, Michigan has temporarily agreed not to send $2.5 million to private schools during the legal challenge by public school groups.