Treatment options for airway disorders at Spectrum Health Pulmonology Center

For patients who suffer from breathlessness, it can be scary at certain moments. Spectrum Health Medical Group has a specialized team that treats airway disorders, helping patients breathe easy.

Dr. Custavo Cumbo-Nacheli of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, and Dr. Geoffrey Lam of Cariothoracic Surgery, discuss treatment options available at Spectrum Health.

Spectrum Health has a group of specialists that care for patients suffering from breathlessness, especially those with obstructions of the air pipes. These obstructions often stem form the narrowing or collapse of the airway.

Their goal is to improve the quality of life of their patients, and decrease complications from these disorders.

The services Spectrum Health provides are not available anywhere else in West Michigan; they specialize in cutting edge minimally invasive surgery, including the burning and freezing of tumors, as well as the placement of stents to keep airways open.

People with advanced stage lung cancer, acquired defects, or airway abnormalities due to previous surgery, should consider visiting the Pulmonology Center.

To learn more about Spectrum Heath Interventional Pulmonology, call (616)-267-8244 and ask for an appointment with interventional pulmonology.