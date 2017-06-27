CMU cleans up from flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - One of the hardest hit areas from last week's flooding was the campus of Central Michigan University.

Totals are still coming in, but preliminary estimates suggest the school suffered between $7 and $10 million in damage.

Facilities management tells FOX 17 that they plan to start their repairs and clean up at the Student Activity Center. It was heavily damaged and most students use it on a regular basis. Another building that sustained significant damage is Theunissen Center. As much as two feet of water made it into some areas, including the locker rooms and the Baseball Performance Enhancement Center.

Water damage to floors, furnishings and equipment has affected about 50 of the university's 127 buildings.

At the Student Activity Center, gym floors buckled from the water. The weight room floor needs to be replaced and even the swimming pool was closed due to muddy flood waters getting into the pool.

Staff says that things could have been worse and response was quick and on point. Most campus buildings are able to function.

Summer Session Two started Monday as scheduled.